Kazakhstan celebrates Day of First President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On December 1 the entire country celebrates the state holiday – the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The day was instituted in December 2011. It has been celebrated countrywide since 2012, Kazinform reports.

It was on the 1st of December of 1991, 29 years ago, when Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected as the President of the Kazakh SSR. 98,78% of voters cast their votes for Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Nursultan Nazarbayev is an outstanding figure not only in modern history of Kazakhstan and in the global history as well. Elbasy managed to propel Kazakhstan to an unprecedented international level. It was him who declared about the peaceful and nuclear-free policy of Kazakhstan. His contribution to the development of modern Kazakhstani nation and the country is indeed unique.

Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiatives include the Development State Programs «Kazakhstan-2030», «Kazakhstan-2050», «Social Modernization of Kazakhstan: 20 steps to the Society of Universal Labor», «Patriotic Act «Mangilik Yel», «Five Social Initiatives», Manifesto «The World. XXI century», his annual state-of-the-nation addresses and many other history-making documents.

Nursultan Nazarbayev has gained global respect for his anti-nuclear initiatives. One of which was shutting down the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. Nursultan Nazarbayev came up with the idea of Eurasian integration and the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union. He also proposed to hold the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. In 1992, Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the convocation of the Conference on Interaction and Cooperation in Central Asia.

In 2019, the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy made a historic decision to cede his powers. «I was extremely honored to become the First President of independent Kazakhstan», Nursultan Nazarbayev said announcing his resignation in March 2019. Since March 20, 2019, Nursultan Nazarbayev is called the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

In line with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy» Nursultan Nazarbayev heads the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and is a member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Elbasy is also the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, Chairman of the World Kazakhs Association, Chairman of the Council for Management of the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the Supreme Board of Trustees of Nazarbayev University, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, and the Nazarbayev Fund.

Since 2012, each year Kazakhstan marks the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan on December 1. It has become a tradition to hold concerts, festivities and various cultural events countrywide in honor of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.