Kazakhstan celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People of Kazakhstan celebrate the Fatherland Defender's Day today. Festivities are held countrywide within the framework of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

"The Fatherland Defender's Day is a glorious anniversary of the birth of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces. Creation of the national army is one of the most important pages in the biography of sovereign Kazakhstan. We've come a long way from forming the first military units to current modernly-equipped system of national defense and security," Head of State and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the festive concert dedicated to celebration of the holiday at the Kazakhstan Concert Hall on May 6.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan makes every effort to ensure that the defense potential of the country is at the highest level.

"Despite the difficulties, we earmark money for this sphere on a regular basis. In the nearest future we will renew 70 percent of our military fleet and army equipment. Some sectors will be renewed for 100%," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

President Nazarbayev also noted that our country constantly develops military and technical cooperation with foreign countries and that our servicemen hone their skills in joint exercises with CSTO and SCO member countries as well as in partnership with NATO.

The Kazakhstani army was formed on May 7, 1992 based on the Decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

According to international experts, the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan are among top 3 armies in the post-Soviet territory and the best in the Central Asian region