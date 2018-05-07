EN
    09:00, 07 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan celebrates Defender's Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan celebrates the Defender of the Fatherland Day on May 7.

    Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree as of May 7,1992 on the establishment of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Until 2012 the Defender's Day was a professional holiday of the military, later the law was amended to declare it a national holiday.

    As the President stated the core of the military vocation is to guard the interests of the Fatherland for the army is a livelong sentry who never leaves his post.

    Salute, festive demonstrations, concerts, shows and festive events are to be held the countrywide.

