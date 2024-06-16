Kazakhstan celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday

Kazakhstan observes the Father’s Day on each third Sunday in June. Over 600 events, including forums, drawing competitions, and sports events are expected to take place countrywide to celebrate fathers, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

In addition, a campaign Menin akem en zhaksy adam (My father is the best man in the world) kicks off in social networks.

The Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev congratulated the fathers on their holiday.

May each child feel father’s love, care and attention. Happy Father’s Day! May your role in the child’s life be the source of pride and joy and your efforts will be respected, the Ombudsman’s post reads.