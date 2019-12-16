Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day Dec 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, December 16, Kazakhstan celebrates its Independence Day.

28 years ago Kazakhstan became a sovereign state. On December 16, 1991, the Supreme Council adopted the law on the state independence of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan marks its key national holiday on December 16-17. On the eve of Independence Day, Kazakhstan traditionally inaugurates new social facilities. All the cities hold solemn meetings.

Notably, the Head of State awarded politicians, scientists, sportsmen, mass media representatives state prizes.

Above 120 countries officially recognized and established diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan.

Today Kazakhstan is a full-fledged and active member of the UN, strengthens relations with the most influential international organizations such as the EU, EBRD, IMF, Red Cross, UNICEF and UNESCO.

Kazakhstan joined more than 40 multilateral and 700 bilateral agreements and treaties.

On December 16 the country is set to see various events and celebratory activities.