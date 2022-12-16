Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Republic of Kazakhstan for the 31st time celebrates the most important milestone in its history – the Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On the 16th of December 1991 the 7th session of the Supreme Council of the republic saw the adoption of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the state independence». Then-president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the law on the same day.

Declaration of independence has become a pivot point in the current history of Kazakhstan which for the first time in many centuries got a chance to build its statehood, develop its economy and culture and carry out its foreign policy independently.

The day of declaration of Independence – December 16 – is also the Remembrance Day reminding us all about the tragic events that took place in December 1986 in Almaty (Jeltoqsan Tragedy) where the Kazakh youth rallied against the policy of USSR dictatorship that infringed their rights and interests.

United in their manifestation of courage and patriotism the young Kazakh people have become the symbol of Kazakhstan’s aspiration for independence and up to this day offer a reminder of a higher purpose for the country to become a strong, prosperous and sovereign state.

Dozens of mass events are expected to take place today on the occasion of the Independence day across Kazakhstan, including science to practice conferences, photo exhibitions and car rallies.