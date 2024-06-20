EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:38, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan celebrates its first-ever win at Cannes Lions

    Kazakhstan celebrates its first-ever win at Cannes Lions
    Photo credit: canneslions.com

    Kazakhstan has won its first-ever Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    GForce ad agency was awarded the Gold Cannes Lions in the Social & Influencer category.

    The Cannes Lions is awarded in various categories including traditional media, digital technologies, PR, design, creative effects etc. The Gold Lions is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of ad and creative industry.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Video Culture Events Society Entertainment
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!