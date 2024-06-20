08:38, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan celebrates its first-ever win at Cannes Lions
Kazakhstan has won its first-ever Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
GForce ad agency was awarded the Gold Cannes Lions in the Social & Influencer category.
The Cannes Lions is awarded in various categories including traditional media, digital technologies, PR, design, creative effects etc. The Gold Lions is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of ad and creative industry.