EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 14 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan celebrates Korisu Kuni

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, on March 14, Kazakhstan celebrates Korisu Kuni.

    Korisu means meeting each other, seeing eath other. On this day people traditionally congratulate each other on the beginning of spring, wish each other all the best and pay respect to the elderly people.

    Amal Meiramy or Korisu Kuni is widely observed in the western part, Syrdariya, Kostanay and Torgay regions of Kazakhstan as well as in Astrakhan, Saratov, Orenburg regions of Russia.

    The key is to pay respect to the older generation, take care of children, support and help the poor. Traditionally people visit on this day the older family members to pay them tribute of respect.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Holidays Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!