Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz Meiramy

Celebrations of the ancient holiday of Nauryz, the spring holiday, begin in Kazakhstan and worldwide, Kazinform News Agency reports.

It has been observed in Kazakhstan since 1999. 21, 22, and 23 March are days off. In 2009 Nauryz was included on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and a year later the UN General Assembly declared March 21 as the International Nauryz Day.

Nauryz is the holiday that has reached us from the remote past. It is believed that Nauryz Meiramy, the celebration of which begins on the day of the spring equinox - March 21, was celebrated back in the days of the ancient kings of Persia. It is widely believed that Nauryz began to be celebrated approximately in the 4th-6th centuries BC, during Shah Jamshid's reign. Some sources say Nauryz has a history of about 4-5 millennia.

The main dish served during Nauryz is Nauryz kozhe, which traditionally includes seven ingredients symbolizing seven elements of life. They are water, meat, salt, fat, flour, cereal and milk. Seven ingredients symbolize seven virtues, such as joy, success, intelligence, health, wealth, agility, growth and divine protection.

As earlier reported, the country marks Nauryz celebrations in a new format.

It was proposed to enrich its (Nauryz holiday) meaning and content and declare a decade of Nauryznama to be held on 14-23 March annually. A unified Nauryz logo was approved and sent to all the regions of the country as well. Historically, the Nauryz (New Year) celebrations lasted for 8-9 days and were called Nauryznama. It was mentioned in the works of great philosophers Mahmud al-Kashgari, Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeiuly, Abai, Ayezov, said Barlybayev.

It is suggested to revive the Korisu kuni – Amal celebration (Meeting Day), which is nowadays marked in the west only, in all the regions of the country. As part of the Nauryz celebrations the country observed Kaiyrymdylyk kuni (Day of Charity) on March 15, the Day of Culture and National Traditions on March 16, Shanyrak kuni promoting family values and moral upbringing on March 17, the Day of National Dress on March 18, Zhanaru kuni (Renewal Day) on March 19, the National Sport Day on March 20. Yntymak kuni (Unity Day) is observed on March 21, the Beginning of the Year on March 22.

In addition, on March 14-23, the Nauryz bazarlyk season is underway, providing for en masse sales at trading venues.

Around 400 events are to take place countrywide as part of Nauryznama, with the key event Uly istin – Uly tany to be celebrated on March 21 within the EXPO territory.