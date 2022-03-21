Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz Meiramy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan, as well as the whole Turkic-speaking countries and Iranian nations celebrate New Year on March 21st, Nauryz Meiramy.

In a number of countries Nauryz is declared a state holiday, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan has been observing Nauryz as the state holiday since 1999. March 21,22,23 are days off the countrywide.

In 2009 Nauryz was included into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Representative List, a year later the UN GA declared March 21st as the International Day of Nauryz (Novruz). Nauryz marks the beginning of a new year.

As the Head of State noted this holiday has deep roots. He stated that Nauryz awakens nature, cherishes live, calls to renewal and revival.