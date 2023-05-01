Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan celebrates today, May 1, the People’s Unity Day, Kazinform reports.

It has been observed in Kazakhstan since 1996.

Mass cultural events, festivals and contests aimed to show unicity of various ethnic groups are held traditionally countrywide.

The People’s Unity Day is purposed to strengthen ties, respect and tolerance between various ethnic groups. Kazakhstan is a home to more than 130 ethnic groups living peacefully together.

Various concerts, festive and national sports events are to be held today in Astana and Almaty cities.