Kazakhstan celebrates Police Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan celebrates the Police Day and Civil Servant's Day, our correspondent reports.

The Police Day has been celebrated for more than 10 years. The Kazakh President officially decreed the holiday in 2007. Last year the country's internal affairs bodies marked the 25th anniversary since their establishment.



The Civil Servant's Day was established in 2013. Today there are about 98,000 civil servants in Kazakhstan. According to Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, the highly professional government staff has been developed for the years of independence. The state apparatus successfully implements Strategy 2050, Plan of the Nation and the 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan.