Kazakhstan celebrates Teachers’ Day

Kazakhstan celebrates the Teacher’s Day today, October 5, Kazinform reports.

Earlier the professional holiday of teachers was observed in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of October. As of now Kazakhstan as well as more than 100 countries of the world celebrate their Teachers' Day on 5 October in conjunction with World Teachers' Day, which was established by UNESCO in 1994. On this very day teachers receive certificates of appreciation. Pupils and teachers gather to celebrate at schools with music and presents for the teachers.

340,958 teachers are working now in Kazakhstan. Of which 274,310 teachers are female.

The wages of teachers rose by 30% more since September 1, 2023. More than 220,000 teachers receive wage supplements. For the past four years the salaries of Kazakhstani teachers grew by 100%.