NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On December 1 Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of the First President.

A number of various events are being held across the country dedicated to the Day of the First President, Kazinform news agency reports.

At its plenary session as of December 10, 2011 the Kazakh Senate adopted the law «On amendments to the law »On holidays in Kazakhstan«. The Day of the First President was established to mark and recognize the distinguished merits of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the country. On December 1, 1991 Nursultan Nazarbayev was re-elected as the President of the Kazakh SSR at the first nationwide elections receiving 98,7% of votes. This historic event gave occasion to choosing December 1 as the Day of the First President.