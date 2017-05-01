ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 1st Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The holiday was established in 1996 under the President's decree and has since become one of the most beloved in the country which is home to more than 100 ethnoses.

According to President Nazarbayev, "The Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan commemorates Kazakhstan's patriotism, devotion to our country and its people, and the selfless love for the fatherland".

On this day festive events, concerts, and folk festivals are held in all regions of the country. The main celebration will be held at the square near the "Kazakh Eli" monument.