Kazakhstan celebrates Victory Day

Kazakhstanis are celebrating today the 79th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This is the holiday dedicated to the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. On this day, at 1.00am Moscow time, the Instrument of Surrender of Germany was signed.

In some countries of the former USSR, Victory Day acquired its own unique features and a new name. For instance, since 1999, in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Victory Day has been celebrated as the Day of Remembrance and Honor. And in the Republic of Armenia, Victory Day is called the Day of Victory and Peace. This holiday is a day-off almost in all countries celebrating it.

On May 8, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers at the Otan Ana Monument in Astana and observed a minute of silence in memory of the Kazakh soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War.

The Presidential Orchestra performed the National Anthem, and the Honor Guard Company marched solemnly in front of the ceremony participants.

The ceremonies of laying flowers to the war memorials and monuments are being held countrywide.

All regions of Kazakhstan are holding “Ardagerlerge Tagzym” (Honoring Veterans) campaign to assist and support the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and home front workers, with more than 4,500 volunteers participating in them.