Kazakhstan celebrates Victory Day (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan celebrates today the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

As many as 1 800 000 Kazakhstanis participated in the war as part of the Soviet army. Hundreds of thousands of our compatriots were awarded with orders and medals. About 500 of them became the Heroes of the Soviet Union. 110 Kazakhstanis were awarded with the three classes of the Order of Glory.

The most devastating war in history killed 630 Kazakhstani soldiers. Many died of injuries or illnesses or were claimed missing.

Kazakhstan homefront workers provided the Soviet Army with military equipment, food stuffs and all other required things.



