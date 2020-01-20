Kazakhstan celebrates World Snow Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 19 Kazakhstan joined the World Snow Day celebrations, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

The World Snow Day is an annual children’s holiday. It is part of the FIS programme established in 2007 to encourage more children and families to try snow sports.

The country’s ski race event brought together more than 350 kids in the capital of Kazakhstan, Shchuchinsk and Almaty. All the winners were awarded diplomas and prizes. The project was coordinated by the National Olympic Committee and the National Ski Association of Kazakhstan.