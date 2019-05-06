Kazakhstan Central Election Commission registers seven presidential candidates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered seven candidates for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of the evening of May 6, 2019, the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan recognized 7 out of 9 candidatures of those citizens who submitted documents as complying with the electoral legislation.

In particular, as presidential candidates, the Central Election Commission registered, on May 3 of this year, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (nominated by the Nur Otan Party) and Sadybek Tugel (the Uly Dala Qyrandary Republican Civic Association),







Amangeldy Taspikhov (the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan) and Daniya Yespayeva (the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan) on May 4,









and today, May 6, Toleutay Rakhimbekov (the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party), Zhambyl Akhmetbekov (the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan), and Amirzhan Kossanov (the Ult Taghdyry United National-Patriotic Movement).











It is to be recalled that addressing the nation of Kazakhstan on April 9, 2019, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced snap election of the President of Kazakhstan scheduled for June 9, 2019.