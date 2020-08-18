EN
    18:40, 18 August 2020

    Kazakhstan channeled KZT 14 bln into fishery for the past 10 years

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told today the Government about development of fishery and aquiculture in the country.

    The Ministry as part of aquiculture state support has been realizing since 2018 the budget program for subsidizing fish feed for growing commercial fish. To this end this year it envisages KZT 430 mln. 30 fish farms will get subsidies.

    As stated there KZT 13,9 bln was channeled into 13 fish farming projects for the past 10 years with a capacity of 32,600 tons of fish products.


