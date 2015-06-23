Kazakhstan channels extra money into SEZ development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has allotted extra money - KZT 81 billion - for the development of infrastructure of two special economic zones in 2015 within the framework of the Nurly zhol program, a senior official of KAZNEX INVEST JSC confirmed on Tuesday.

"We channeled KZT 81 billion into the construction of the SEZ Khorgos - East Gate and the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark infrastructure (KZT 12.5 billion and KZT 68.5 billion respectively)," Almas Aidarov, the Deputy CEO of the company, announced at the press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana. According to him, there are plans to complete the construction of infrastructure of all special economic zones across Kazakhstan in the immediate future. "Infrastructure of three special economic zones, namely Saryarka, Ontustik and Burabai, has already been commissioned," Mr. Aidarov noted. "We expected that infrastructure of other special economic zones will be ready by 2017-2018," he added.