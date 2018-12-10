Kazakhstan, Chelyabinsk Region trade turnover reaches $1.5B

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Chelyabinsk Region of Russia has almost reached $1.5 billion over the past nine months, Kazinform has learnt from the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

It is noted that Kazakhstan mainly exports agricultural products, soft drinks and tobacco to the Russian region.



Experts note that two-way trade between Kazakhstan and the Chelyabinsk Region is constantly mounting. In 2017, the bilateral trade almost reached $2 billion.