Kazakhstan Chess Championship kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Classical Chess Championship (for men and women) has kicked off today in Almaty, the Kazakh Chess Federation said.

The winners will gain the right to represent our country in the Asian Individual Chess Championship and Central Asia Chess Cup.



The event is organized by the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, Kazakh Chess Federation, and Almaty city administration.



The prize fund is KZT 3,200,000.



