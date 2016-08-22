Kazakhstan Chess Federation to award 1 mln tenge to Dinara Saduakassova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Galimzhan Yessenov congratulated Dinara Saduakassova on her victory at the World Junior Chess Championships held in Bhubaneswar, India.

The 19-year-old grandmaster from Astana proved her outstanding skills in girls’ section (20 years) and ranked the first. The battle for the world champion's title was fierce until the end. Dinara’s last game vs. Mongolian Uurtsaikh Uuriintuya ended in a draw. Dinara Dordzhieva of Russia failed to win over Indian WIM Parnali Dharia and the game ended in draw too. As a result, Kazakhstani Saduakassova gathered 9.5 points out of 13 and became a winner of the this large international tournament and got a gold medal. Indian Nandhidhaa Pv earned a silver medal and Russian Dinara Dordzhieva was awarded a bronze medal.

16-year-old American Jeffery Xiong grabbed the title of the world champion among boys.

President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Galimzhan Yessenov sent a letter of congratulation to Dinara Saduakassova.

“On behalf of the Federation and all Kazakhstanis and me personally I congratulate you on the victory! The Federation took a decision to award you with the prize of 1 mln tenge. I wish you, young Kazakhstani grandmaster and wonderful girl, further professional and personal development and success! Your success in India is a great success of Kazakhstan at the international arena,” the letter reads.

Dinara Saduakassova is the international grandmaster. She is a winner of numerous international tournaments including Asian and world championships.



