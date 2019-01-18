Kazakhstan-Chevron Corp. cooperation prospects discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov met with new Managing Director of Chevron's Eurasian Unit John Baltz in Astana, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.

The parties highly appraised the partnership relations between Kazakhstan and Chevron Corp..



It was stated that the decision of Tengizchevroil JP on investing $36.8bn in Kazakhstan contributes to strengthening trust in investment climate of Kazakhstan from business partners.



In light of ‘economization' of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, Chevron Corp. expressed support to the efforts of the Kazakh MFA on attraction of the U.S. and world investments and advanced technologies in Kazakhstan economy.



The sides positively praised the dynamics of development of the Kazakhstan-U.S. trade-economic and investment cooperation which had been significantly boosted by successful visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. in January 2018.