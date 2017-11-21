EN
    12:16, 21 November 2017

    Kazakhstan, China agree on joint reconstruction of water intake facility on Sumbe River

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China signed an agreement on the reconstruction of a joint water intake facility on the Sumbe River, Kazinform has learned from Information and Legal System of regulatory legal acts Adilet.

    In accordance with the document, the financing of the reconstruction project will be split 50/50.

    The countries will also establish a special commision to coordinate the works.

    As for the agencies in charge of implementing the agreement, the countries appointed the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kazakhstan) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (China).

