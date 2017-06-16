Kazakhstan-China bridges get stronger - Chinese Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui exclusively told Kazinform about the major results of the bilateral cooperation over the 25-year period since the establishment of Kazakh-Chinese diplomatic relations and his vision of the cooperation prospects.

- It is expected that China will be actively involved in Astana Expo 2017 International Exhibition. What do you think of the EXPO? What are the features of the Chinese pavilion.

- Expo 2017 is a very successful project. At the exhibition opening there were many high-ranking guests. It was only the official part of the opening, numerous tourists from different countries, including China, are expected to arrive. China's 24 provinces and direct-controlled municipalities will present their exhibits in the Chinese pavilion at the EXPO.

The main theme of the EXPO is "Future Energy". For all countries, as well as China, it is a very important theme. The Chinese side will present its latest technological achievements in nuclear, wind and solar energies (China is the world leader in manufacturing such equipment), transmission of high-voltage electric power over long distances through high-voltage direct current lines.

We also pay great attention to energy intensity and efficient use of electricity. In China, we are also developing technologies for production of electric vehicles. We take various measures including benefits and preferences for producers and buyers. For example, the famous brand of electric vehicles in China is BYD. Presently, we are actively working to improve charging technologies and increase the capacity of electric vehicle batteries.

China is the world's largest consumer of hydrocarbon resources. As the PRC has large coal reserves, inefficiently used and negatively affecting the environment, our country is developing the technologies of coal conversion into oil and gas. As to bioenergy, it is also under active development for the same purposes.

In general, the Expo's subject matter reflects the foresight of Kazakhstan's highest-level leaders, contributes to the country development via innovations and cooperation with technologically advanced states. For instance, Kazakhstan, together with China, is implementing a program of cooperation for production facilities. It includes 51 projects in extraction and processing industries, i.e. products with high added value. The refineries in Atyrau and Shymkent will provide the country with gasoline and give impetus to chemical products. We are engaged in negotiations to open a carbamide production (nitrogen fertilizer) in Kazakhstan, as it is very important for agriculture.

All of this will allow Kazakhstan to choose the most appropriate direction for its own development and, in my opinion, the promising areas are the agro-industrial complex and telecommunications, increasing the competitiveness of Kazakhstan.

- This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China. What achievements of the two states would you highlight?

- The visit of President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, coincided with his participation in the Astana Summit of the Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, is historic.

First, the visit took place during the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states. For 25 years we have managed to do a lot, created a solid basis for mutual trust and mutual understanding.

Rapprochement of our peoples as the guarantee of future relations has happened. We have successfully settled border issues, created a powerful legal framework for bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation. For 25 years, we have built railways, oil and gas pipelines and opened border points. Developing telecommunications, we have established flight connection. It can be said that China has built infrastructural connections to such all-round extent only with Kazakhstan as compared to all the neighboring countries.

For 25 years China has invested $43 billion in Kazakhstan, topping the Eurasian space. During Xi Jinping's visit to Kazakhstan, it was only the China Development Bank that signed agreements with Kazakhstani partners for a total of $6bn.

During this time, we have created the foundation for humanitarian cooperation, and mutual trips of students and artists are gaining momentum. Over the next five years, China will additionally provide 200 grants for Kazakh students.

The most important thing is the recognition of Kazakhstan's success in China, the results and potential of our cooperation. Many Chinese investors come to Kazakhstan, the number of Chinese students in Kazakh universities is growing.

Over 1,000 Chinese companies will be represented at the Expo, while the smallest delegation will consist of 100 people. Kazakhstan pursues an open policy and expands its contacts with the rest of the world, which makes it possible to adopt the most advanced technologies and receive the necessary information. It is very important.



- At "One Belt, One Road" international forum held recently in Beijing, President Xi Jinping called Kazakhstan as the transcontinental transit champion. What importance does China place on transit of goods?

- Guangdong Province and the direct-controlled municipality of Chongqing are powerful bases for manufacture of electronic products, as well as consumer goods, supplied to European markets. It takes 15 days to deliver goods by rail from China to Europe through the territory of Kazakhstan, so it is very convenient. Currently, over 20 cities of China have opened routes for supplying their goods to Europe through Kazakhstan. We carry clothes, shoes and consumer electronics to the West, and wine, cosmetics and beer, cars and spare parts back to China. We are expanding the range of export goods, reducing the prime costs and improving the conditions for transporting products in carriages and refrigerators.

In return, Kazakhstan ensures the safety of cargo transportation. Everything goes quickly, increasing the competitiveness of the routes through Kazakhstan.

Recently we opened a teleconference between Khorgos and Lianyungang. It was an important event within the One Belt, One Way strategy. Indeed, the suppliers have increasingly begun to choose land routes for delivery of goods from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe. In 2016, 1,200 container trains went that direction.

It's high time to launch transit cargo transportations on motor roads, chiefly in the China-Kazakhstan-Russia direction. To do this, it is necessary to agree on tariffs and visa-related matters for drivers, reduce costs and attract more products. The SCO Road Transportation Facilitation Agreement, which came into force in early 2017, will also contribute to that.

For example, opening the routes of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region - East Kazakhstan Region - Omsk will revive the trade between our countries.

It is necessary to rehabilitate the roads. The roads will ensure tourism between our countries. For development of transportation corridors, it is possible to attract funds not only from Chinese financial institutions but also from international structures such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the security cooperation within "One Belt, One Road", meeting the threats of the Three Evils - terrorism, extremism and separatism. It is important to ensure protection of investments, people and equipment. Kazakhstan pays much attention to this.

- Experts often talk about the consonance of Kazakhstan's "Nurly Zhol" and China's "One Belt, One Road" programs. What do you think about it?

- As for the interconnectivity between New Economic Policy "Nurly Zhol" and "One Belt, One Way", I can say that this process goes not only in infrastructure, but also in trade, investment, logistics and telecommunications.

"Nurly Zhol" is N.Nazarbayev's wise economic policy aimed at reviving the economy of Kazakhstan and ensuring its access to the world market.

In this regard, the "One Belt, One Road" and "Nurly Zhol" connection is based on the common interests and mutual benefits.

- You have been working as an Ambassador to Kazakhstan since 2014, haven't you? This year has been declared as the year of Chinese tourism in Kazakhstan. What regions did you visit during that period?

- I have been to Almaty region. I have a busy schedule, so I did not have time to visit any other regions of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has a very high potential for development of the tourism cluster of Burabay, Sharyn Canyon, Lake Balkhash, Altai and Alatau Mountains.

Chinese tourists show interest in Kazakhstan. Thus, a major Chinese airline, AirChina, has launched the Beijing-Astana route.

Chinese investors want to invest in tourism, hotels and restaurants, but this takes time. The most important thing is to prepare the products, because the Chinese love going shopping. For example, last year the Chinese spent $1 billion in Moscow.

- Dimash Kudaibergen, who participated in the Chinese contest "I am a Singer", has become a kind of a bridge that culturally connects the Kazakh and Chinese peoples. What similarities do you see in the cultures of Kazakhs and Chinese?

- Dimash Kudaibergenov has recently performed at the SCO Gala Concert. He has a talent, and the youth loves him. Art has no boundaries. Singing in China, Dimash not only propagandized the art and talent of the Kazakh people, but also promoted the friendship between China and Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh people are hardworking and talented, kind and hospitable. I love Kazakh cuisine (kazy, beshbarmak), I take Kazy, Kazakh flour and honey as gifts for my family and friends. High-quality and environmentally friendly products of Kazakhstan are in great demand in China. I see the vivacity and spiritual uplift of the Kazakhstani society with faith in the country's bright future, especially, of the younger generation of Kazakhstan. They know more about the world and have opportunities to go abroad and work in other countries - it is similar to the younger generation of China.

- Thank you!