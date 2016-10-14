EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:44, 14 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, China create road transport permits system

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Investment and Development Ministry and the Chinese Ministry of Transport signed a protocol on creation of a permits system for international road transport, the Kazakh ministry reported Oct. 13.

    The protocol envisages full regulation of passenger and freight traffic between the two countries on a reciprocal basis, trend.az reports.

    Four types of permits - A, B, C and D - will be issued for road transportation between Kazakhstan and China.

    An ‘A' type permit allows regular passenger and luggage transportations and is valid for multiple entries during a year.

    Kazakh carriers can reach Urumqi, while Chinese carriers can reach the settlements in the Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions with this permit.

    A ‘B' type permit allows occasional transportation of passengers and luggage to the border areas.

    A ‘C' type permit issued by one side is valid for one trip to the border areas of the other side.

    A ‘D' type permit issued by one side allows one return trip to the other side by certain route.

    Source: Trend

    Tags:
    Transport Kazakhstan and China Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!