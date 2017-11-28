Kazakhstan-China diplomatic consultations held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Regular consultations of Kazakh and Chinese diplomatic offices were held in Astana on November 27, Foreign Ministry press service reports.

In particular, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akylbek Kamaldinov met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui and the department of the consular service of the Kazakh Foreign Office held diplomatic consultations with the leadership of the consular department of the Embassy of China in Kazakhstan to discuss cooperation in resolving issues related to Kazakh diaspora.

As previously reported, on November 9, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Li Huilai, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.