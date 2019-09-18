Kazakhstan, China discuss uranium delivery expansion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s delegation chaired by Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy, is taking part in the 63rd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference which is being held from 16 to 20 September 2019 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in Vienna, Austria, according to the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

Within the framework of the session K. Bozymbayev has held a roundtable with representative of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission. Energy Minister noted that Kazakhstani side expressed readiness to conclude new contracts on uranium delivery to India. The parties have agreed on strengthening cooperation in the atomic field.

In addition Mr. Bozumbayev has held a meeting with representatives of Hungary’s Foreign Affairs Ministry. The sides have considered the activity and future investment projects of MOL GROUP in Kazakhstan. Within the last 10 years MOL has invested in our country more than $200 million. This makes MOL one of the major participants of trade relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary. The Hungarian Government supports the MOL Company’s activity in our country. In addition, the informants have also discussed further cooperation between MOL and KMG as well as governments of the two states.

The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev also met with representatives of the State Corporation Rosatom. The parties considered the implementation of the HEU-LEU (Under this Agreement, Russia agreed to supply the United States with low-enriched uranium (LEU) obtained from high-enriched uranium (HEU)) agreement (SC Rosatom) as well as the results of measures taken to reduce uranium production in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2018-2020 which positively affected the price of uranium in the market.

At a meeting with the chairman of China Atomic Energy Authority, K. Bozumbayev noted that China and Kazakhstan have many years of experience in nuclear cooperation. According to his words, the companies of the two countries cooperate in the supply of fuel pellets to the PRC and in the joint construction of a nuclear fuel production plant in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion the parties have discussed uranium delivery expansion and Kazatomprom’s next year deliveries of fuel assemblies.