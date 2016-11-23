Kazakhstan, China expand cooperation in geological sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, Beijing hosted the 8th meeting of the Sub-Committee for Cooperation in Geology and Subsoil Use of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

The Kazakh delegation was headed by Chairman of the Committee for Geology and Subsoil Use Bazarbay Nurabayev and Director of the Satpayev Institute of Geological Sciences Murat Omirserikov.

Chinese side was represented by the heads of the Ministry of Land and Resources, First Secretary of the Department of Asia and Europe, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the party group for geological exploration of the PRC, the Party Secretary and Deputy Chairman of the Geological Academy of Sciences and researchers of China geological departments.

Cao Weixing, Vice Minister of Land and Resources of China, delivered a welcome speech at the opening ceremony. He thanked the Kazakh delegation for their active participation in the event, and congratulated the Republic of Kazakhstan on the 25th anniversary of Independence and wished success and prosperity to the Kazakh people. The Vice Minister stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation between the geological services of the two countries and strengthening the work on exchange of geological information within the region studied in order to create a single geological map.

Chairman of the Committee for Geology and Subsoil Use of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan B. Nurabayev thanked the colleagues from the People's Republic of China for organizing this event.

The agenda included also the important issues of bilateral cooperation in geological sector, such as informing about the state of work of the Kazakh-Chinese Committee for Cooperation, discussion of the project on compiling a single map of near-border line between Kazakhstan and China in order to analyse and identify promising areas, discussion of the problematic issues of the project’s implementation.

The meeting discussed also the areas of development of joint projects, expansion of cooperation between geological services of the two countries and enhancing exchange of geological information.

The participants focused also on participation of geological exploration enterprises and companies in the oncoming international congresses, geological exploration and ore-mining exhibitions in Kazakhstan and China.

The Chinese side expressed readiness to train the employees of the Geology and Subsoil Use Committee and Kazakhstani geologists in H1 2017 and addressed the Chairman of the Committee with a request to choose the best Kazakhstani students studying in Beijing universities in order to allocate scholarships for them on behalf of the PRC.

The participants discussed also signing a memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh Geology and Subsoil Use Committee and the Chinese Geological Service.