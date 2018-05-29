Kazakhstan, China expand inter-parliamentary dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan, received a parliamentary delegation from China led by Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China Alecken Eminbahe, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

"We set great store by all-round strategic partnership with China and our leaders Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping help cement our ties," Tokayev stressed at the onset of the meeting.



Speaker Tokayev expressed confidence that the upcoming state visit of President Nazarbayev to China and his participation in the SCO Summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao will give a new impulse to bilateral relations.



He said that growing inter-parliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and China are an important component of political dialogue. Coordination of efforts within the framework of multilateral inter-parliamentary organizations opens up new opportunities, he added.



Speaker Tokayev went on to inform the Chinese delegation of Kazakhstan's efforts aimed at strengthening dialogue of religions and civilizations noting that the agenda of the upcoming 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana will be dedicated to the theme Religious Leaders for A Safe World.



Alecken Eminbahe, in turn, emphasized China is committed to the development of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and does its best in order to make the upcoming June top-level meeting a success.



Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress made a set of proposals called to further deepen inter-parliamentary contacts. For instance, Eminbahe extended an invitation to Kazakhstani parliamentarians to participate in a joint seminar in China.

He also called on both sides to step up exchange of best practices in terms of legislative measures on ensuring security and counter-terrorism. The Chinese side also suggested activating contacts in research and scientific, educational and cultural spheres.



Kazakhstani and Chinese parliamentarians discussed ways of propelling trade and economic as well as transport and logistics cooperation to a new level. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to vast potential which will open up when Kazakhstan and China harmonize the One Belt, One Road initiative and the Nurly zhol program. Alecken Eminbahe, in turn, noted that Kazakhstan and China can cooperate in e-commerce and digital technologies in the future.



In conclusion, Speaker Tokayev said that even neighboring countries which enjoy strategic cooperation in many spheres may have problems that should be solved only through diplomatic consultations and negotiations.