Kazakhstan, China eyeing joint program of cross-border cooperation
At the meeting the sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping's top-level talks in the Chinese capital in September. Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Chang Gaoli looked into the possibility of signing the Program of cross-border cooperation for 2015-2020 and establishing a Kazakhstan-China interregional forum. Kazakhstan and China are expected to step up the two-way trade up to $40 billion by 2020. In this context, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan suggested creating a special high-level work group that will enhance the volume of mutual trade and adopt a corresponding roadmap. Utmost attention was paid to the issues of commercial and economic, industrial and innovative, energy and agricultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and China as well.