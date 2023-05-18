EN
    18 May 2023

    Kazakhstan, China ink memorandum on trade and economic research

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’ Republic of China signed a memorandum of mutual assistance in the sphere of trade and economic research on the sidelines of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to China, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    Inking the memorandum were Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin for Kazakhstan and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao for China.

    The memorandum seeks to further promote and develop the Kazakhstan-China trade and economic cooperation at a brand-new level, including coordinating the partnership between think tanks of the two countries.

    As per the memorandum the sides will carry out necessary research, joint analytical and other reviews, exchange the best practices and information between the Non-Governmental Fund «Trade and Economic Strategies Center (Kazakhstan) and the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC) under the Ministry of Commerce.

    The research will mainly focus on improving business environment, e-commerce, transit and logistics potential of the two countries, ‘green’ development, new energy and other focal points of the bilateral trade and economic partnership.


    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Government
