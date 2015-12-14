Kazakhstan, China inked 10 bln c.u. deals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov took part in the 3rd session of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council in Beijing yesterday.

A package of bilateral commercial documents worth more than 10 bln c.u. was signed following the session. Thus, JSC Kazakhtelecom and China Telecom Global Limited entered into a memorandum of cooperation. JSC NC KazMunayGas and Sinopec Corporation signed a memorandum of mutual understanding.

Besides, LLP Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries, Inc. and China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd signed an EPC-contract of intentions on the project “Construction of an Integrated Gas-Chemical Complex in Atyrau region.”

A memorandum of mutual understanding was also signed between LLP Central Asia Gold corporation and Shenyang Lianli Copper on the project “Industrial Park of Non-Ferrous Metallurgy (Copper Production).”

