    10:57, 15 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum kicks off in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The II Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum has started its work in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The forum themed Industrial Cooperation is purposed to boost interregional and trans-border cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in attracting investments and realization of Kazakhstan's export potential.

    As 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan-Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov said, Kazakhstan created all necessary conditions for fostering business ties, facilitated visa procedures for Chinese businessmen, launched regular air service.

    For further development of cooperation it is necessary to boost industrial cooperation. 55 projects worth USD 27 bln are being realized under the framework agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and China on strengthening industrialization and investment cooperation," he added.
    For the past three years above 300,000 Chinese tourists visited Kazakhstan, more than 500,000 Kazakh tourists travelled to China.
    Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Vice Premier of the State Council of China Han Zheng heads the Chinese delegation.
    The forum is expected to give regions of Kazakhstan and China an opportunity to tune up ties and expand mutual beneficial cooperation. Three panel sessions: industrialization and investments, agriculture, transport and logistics will be held as part of the forum.
