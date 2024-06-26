Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum kicks off in Urumqi

The III Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum kicked off in Urumqi, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Cooperation between the two nations in trade, economic and investment spheres grows stronger year after year. China became the largest trading partner of Kazakhstan in 2023, Zhumangarin said.

The countries created all the conditions for consistent interregional cooperation. For example, 43 flights were launched between the two countries. The sides plan to expand the geography of flights.

He said one of the key goals of the visits of the governors of Kazakhstani regions to China is to develop agricultural cooperation since the countries have significant complementary potential for cooperation. Tourism cooperation plays an important role in further trade and economic and cultural, humanitarian cooperation development.

As earlier reported, the countries established a visa-free regime and declared 2024 the year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China.

Governors of East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Mangistau, Abai regions and Shymkent city, representatives of the Trade and Integration Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, akimats of West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions and Astana are among those attending the forum.

Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum is a dialogue platform to focus on pressing issues of trade and economic, transport, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.