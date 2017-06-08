Kazakhstan, China open new page of partnership - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signed the joint statement following the negotiations in the Akorda presidential residence on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

President Nazarbayev noted that the Kazakhstan-China joint statement is of paramount importance since it embraces all key areas of cooperation between the two countries for the short-term. "Today's negotiations and the agreements reached at the highest level open a new page in the history of the Kazakh-Chinese partnership," Nazarbayev said.



The sides also inked a number of agreements on tax exemption, cooperation in the sphere of joint cinema production, construction of the Chukurbulak (Almaly) mud dam on the Khorgos River, cooperation between "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC and China Council for the promotion of International Trade, cooperation between the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. The memorandums of mutual understanding were signed by Kazakhstani and Chinese agencies in the sphere of cooperation in taxation, transport infrastructure and more.



In Astana, agriculture officials of Kazakhstan and China inked the joint protocol that had been long time in the making.



At the negotiations, Astana and Beijing also discussed bilateral interaction in energy, transport, agriculture, security, cyber-security and other sectors.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also reminded that the 4th session of the Kazakhstan-Chinese Business Council is underway in Astana. Its participants are expected to sign nearly 20 commercial agreements worth $8 billion.