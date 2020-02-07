EN
    09:29, 07 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-China postal services suspended

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China suspended postal services by road, air and railways upon the initiative of China’s postal administration, Khabar 24 reports.

    As a result, KazPost suspended all the mail deliveries to China, also halts transit postal services via China with countries such as Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Burma, Cambodia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Laos, Thailand, Sri Lanka, The Philippines and Taiwan.

    The World Health Organization said that people receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.


