Kazakhstan, China set to implement 6 projects worth $4B in 2016 - KazISS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six projects with the Chinese participation in processing sector worth $4 billion are planned to be implemented in Kazakhstan in 2016, according to director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) Mr. Yerlan Karin.

"For a long time our countries have been cooperating in energy and resource-producing sectors. But now we are planning to implement a wide range of projects, mainly in processing sector," Mr. Karin said at the 14th annual conference of KazISS for security in Central Asia.



"Those are mainly projects that will be realized here in Kazakhstan from scratch," he elaborated. "Construction works for six projects worth $4 billion are planned to start in 2016."



According to Karin, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to relations with China.



"As you know, President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid the official visit to China in 2015. Following results of the visit, Kazakhstan and China signed a package of documents worth over $23 billion. It was a landmark event in the history of Kazakh-Chinese relations," the expert reminded.