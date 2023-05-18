Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln

XI’AN. KAZINFORM 47 documents worth $22 billion were signed during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China’s Xi’an, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Taking the floor at the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi’an, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that yesterday’s Kazakh-Chinese talks were held at the highest level.

«We exchanged views on a wide range of issues concerning the bilateral relations.We achieved certain agreements and signed a joint statement. In general, I can say with confidence that my state visit to China was successful. Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening the multilateral ties with China. We will take every effort to achieve this goal. A number of large Chinese companies are operating in Kazakhstan to date, such as CNPC, CITIC, NFC, Sinopec, Huawei. Despite that, we need to further strengthen the potential of our cooperation,» said the President.

As reported before, the Kazakh Leader arrived in Xi’an on May 17 for a state visit. He was greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Upon arrival, the two countries’ leaders held talks. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and China share common stance on major international issues and consistently support the international initiatives of both sides. He said that China is one of key trade partners of Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of the bilateral trade between the two countries hit a record high - $ 31 billion. A number of documents was signed during the visit in transport, agriculture, trade-economic cooperation and cultural relations. Agreements on establishment of twin-city relations between Kazakhstan’s Shymkent and China’s Xi’an , as well as between North Kazakhstan region and Shaanxi province were signed too.