Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on EXPO-2017 in Shanghai

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM Shanghai hosted an EXPO-2017 road show, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The event was organized by JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 with the assistance of the Kazakhstan's Consulate in Shanghai. The road show was attended by representatives of the Shanghai city administration, the Office of External Relations, the Department of Tourism, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Shanghai, the Executive Committee of China's EXPO-2017 Pavilion, as well as of Chinese (CTRIP, One Billion Voices, China) and Kazakh travel companies, associations and media.









As a result of the road show Astana EXPO-2017 and the Executive Committee signed a cooperation agreement. Agreements and memoranda of cooperation were also signed between Kazakh and Chinese tour operators.













Chinese 1000 sq.m. pavilion will be ready by the middle of May. During the exhibition 24 regions of China will hold their respective thematic days including the city of Shanghai on July 2-4.