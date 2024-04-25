Kazakhstan, China sign bilateral military cooperation plan

In Astana, the military delegation led by Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun visited the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Colonel General Ruslan Zhakssylykov congratulated his colleague on the appointment to the post of the Minister of Defense of China.

It is symbolic that your first visit in this post took place in Kazakhstan. This is a sign of an enormous amount of trust and friendly relations between our nations. I’m convinced that this event will not only strengthen the cooperation between our defense ministries but also between our countries, he said.

The Kazakh defense minister said that the ministries have the possibility to hold joint drills as well as the potential to train personnel, expand ties in the field of culture and sport.

Photo: Kazakh defense ministry

During the meeting, the heads of defense ministries of Kazakhstan Colonel General Ruslan Zhakssylykov and of China Admiral Dong Jun discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their development.

Expressing gratitude to his interlocutor, Dong Jun supported the intention to deepen and develop cooperation between the ministries.

As defense ministers, we have a huge mission to strengthen bilateral relations. My visit takes place ahead of the meeting of the Defense Ministers of the SCO member states. Enhancement of cooperation within the SCO is one of the priority tasks, said Dong Jun.

He also noted the great role Kazakhstan plays as part of its SCO presidency.

Following the meeting, the plan for bilateral military cooperation between Kazakhstan and China for 2024 was signed.

Chinese Minister of Defense Dong Jun made an entry in the Book of Honored Guests of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.