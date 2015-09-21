EN
    14:31, 21 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, China temporarily close border crossing points

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - From 24 to 28 September checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border will be temporarily closed due to the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Adha and national holiday of China Mid-Autumn Festival.

    Earlier media reported that due to the fact that the People's Republic of China celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival, checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border from 24 to 28 September 2015 will be temporarily closed.

