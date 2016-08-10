Kazakhstan, China to cooperate in the sphere of space technologies

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador in China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Vice President of the Aerospace Long-March International Trade Co. Ltd (ALIT) Zhao Chunchao in Beijing this week.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of space, unmanned aircrafts and defense industry complex.



"Relations between Kazakhstan and China can serve as an example of cooperation in the world One of the brightest examples of interaction between the two countries is the joint promotion of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) initiated by Kazakhstan and China's One Belt, One Road initiative. In the future, the two nations should establish closer cooperation in the sphere of high technologies," said the ALIT Vice President.



Ambassador Nuryshev, in turn, lauded active development of the Chinese space industry and congratulated the Chinese side on the 60th anniversary of its cosmonautics, expressing hope for swiftest implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev to China in July 2016.



The interlocutors also touched upon the issues of implementation of the agreements reached at the 1st session of the Kazakh-Chinese working group on cooperation in the sphere of space activity and use of high technologies in fight against terrorism and extremism.



During the meeting the sides also agreed on exchange of technical personnel and training of Kazakhstani specialists in the sphere of space technologies at Chinese tertiary institutions.



