Kazakhstan, China to create model farmery coop zone - Myrzakhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China will establish a model zone of agrarian cooperation. This was said by Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov during the Kazakhstan-China Agrarian Investment Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The agricultural ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create an exemplary zone of agrarian cooperation based on the National Agrarian Research and Education Center. This will contribute to establishing joint manufacturing enterprises and promoting innovations in agriculture", Myrzakhmetov said.

In the course of the forum, the sides signed 7 documents for an overall amount of $160 million, including a contract with the Food Corporation for the supply of 200,000 tons of cereals and 100,000 tons of oil-bearing crops. They also signed an agreement for construction of a terminal in the border area between our countries to be used for batching the mentioned products.

As a part of the forum, the Agricultural Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Myrzakhmetov, and the Minister of Agriculture of China, Han Changfu, held a bilateral meeting as well.