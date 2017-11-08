Kazakhstan, China to increase cooperation in agricultural sphere

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On November 7 within the framework of his working visit to China, Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov held a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of China Han Changfu, the leadership of Chinese machine-building and agricultural products processing enterprises, as well as representatives of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The meeting with Han Changfu discussed the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in July which provides for the creation of an exemplary cooperation zone on the basis of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center in Kazakhstan.



The Ministers also dwelled upon the development of scientific and technical cooperation in the field of agriculture, the establishment of agricultural machinery and equipment production in Kazakhstan, as well as the export of organic agricultural products to China.



Within the framework of Askar Myrzakhmetov's visit to China, a number of important documents were signed, including, the protocol on quarantine and health requirements for equine horses exported for slaughter from Kazakhstan to China between the Ministry of Agriculture and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China, an agreement on the supply of 20,000 tons of first-class wheat to China before the end of 2017 and 2,000 tons of vegetable oil, as well as the construction of an agro-industrial complex with food packaging and sunflower and flax oil production facilities for export to China in Kazakhstan between the JSC NC Food Corporation and Chinese Grand China Business Management Co. Ltd.



Food Corporation and Grand China Business Management also signed a memorandum on the establishment of an agricultural commodity exchange and the construction of an appropriate infrastructure for storing and transporting agricultural products in the Republic of Kazakhstan similar to the Chinese Dalian Commodity Exchange.



The Meat Union of Kazakhstan and Chinese CITIC Construction signed a memorandum on the implementation of the investment program for 2018-2024 to build infrastructure for the production and export of live cattle and beef.

In an interview with Kazinform, the head of Grand China Business Management Co. Ltd., Li Hongxing noted that bridging of Kazakh Nurly Zhol and Chinese Belt and Road development strategies facilitates Chinese investors' interest in Kazakhstan.



According to him the Belt and Road strategy, initiated by Xi Jinping, gave a powerful impetus to Chinese companies entering foreign markets, as well as the development of cooperation with partners from neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan, and new economic policy Nurly Zhol initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has become an important factor in attracting investors to the country.

During the meeting with the Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Xu Ming, Askar Myrzakhmetov stressed the need to further increase cooperation between Kazakh and Chinese scientists in the field of agriculture, stressing the great potential in this direction.

