Kazakhstan, China to increase number of flights to 42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of flights between Kazakhstan and China will increase up to 42 in 2017, according to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to PRC Shakhrat Nuryshev.

“The number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and China makes 35 to date. 19 of them are operated by national carriers of Kazakhstan and 14 are operated by Chinese side. Since 2017, the number of flights will be increased to 42,” the Diplomat explained at the briefing held in the office of the Kazakh MFA in Astana.

He reminded that China had confirmed its participation in the EXPO 2017 and had appointed its national commissioner for the event. The Chinese pavilion will cover the area of 1,000 square meters and its theme will be “Energy of Future: ‘Green’ Silk Road”.

China plans to hold more than 100 various events and presentations during the EXPO 2017.

“Chinese tour operators are interested in the EXPO 2017. According to their estimations, 200,000 and more Chinese citizens may attend the exhibition. In December 2015, the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan and the China National Tourism Administration signed a memorandum of cooperation on simplification of group travels from China to Kazakhstan. The Ministry has approved a list of 63 companies from various regions of Kazakhstan which will work with Chinese tourists,” he said.

In June 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit Kazakhstan to participate in the SCO Summit and in EXPO 2017 Opening Ceremony.