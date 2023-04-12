Kazakhstan, China to introduce mutual visa free regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh and Chinese governments plan to introduce a vise free regime for citizens of the two countries, reads the corresponding draft order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the document, Kazakhstani citizens will be able to stay without visa in China and Chinese citizens in Kazakhstan less than 30 days since crossing the border and no more than 90 days in a 180-day period.