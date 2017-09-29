Kazakhstan, China to open Trade and Investment Stimulation Center in Shanghai

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM The Center for Stimulating Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China will be opened in Shanghai.

The memorandum on the creation of the new center was signed on September 28 in Shanghai within the framework of the Kazakh-Chinese conference dedicated to this event by representatives of 12 Chinese companies that participated in the Astana EXPO-2017.



The Center's primary aim is to organize and provide advisory support to Chinese businesses in the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Anhui, Fujian, and Shanghai City clarifying the norms of Kazakhstan's investment, customs, and other legislation, as well as other reference services.



The idea of establishing the Center belongs to the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai.